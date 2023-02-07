ONGC to explore investing in Argentina gas assets: Chairman Arun Kumar
Topics ONGC | Argentina | Investment
India's state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd will explore investing in gas assets in Argentina, its chairman said on Tuesday.
The company also signed a memorandum of understanding with Argentina's state oil company YPF for hydrocarbon cooperation.
"This is an enabling MoU. They have gas (assets)... so we will explore investing there," the ONGC chairman said at an event in Bengaluru.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Writing by Shivam Patel; Editing by Kim Coghill)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
