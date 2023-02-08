Pennar Industries' PAT up by 97.2% at Rs 21 crores in December quarter

Representative Image

Pennar Industries Ltd (PIL), on Wednesday said its consolidated profit after tax for the quarter ended December 31 was up by 97.2 per cent at Rs 21.12 crore compared to Rs 10.71 crore in Q3 FY22.

The city-based value-added engineering products and solutions company said net revenues during the quarter stood at Rs 692.22 crore up 29.9 per cent compared to Rs 532.97 crore in Q3 FY22.

For the first nine months period in the current fiscal, the company booked Rs 51.6 crore PAT on Rs 2,226.2 crore net revenue.