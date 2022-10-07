Prosus may not have to pay break up fee for scrapped BillDesk deal: Sources

Photo: Bloomberg

Prosus, which last week terminated its acquisition of Indian digital payment provider BillDesk for $ 4.7 billion, does not require to pay any “break up fee” as such a clause is not part of the contract, said sources.

Under the contract, the agreement is “automatically cancelled” if the deadline for closing the deal is not extended and there has been no breach in its terms, they said.

Reports have said that BillDesk could go to court to get compensation for the terminated deal. Sources involved in the deal said that the board of the Amsterdam-based digital arm of South Africa’s Naspers did not accept a request from BillDesk for extending by four months the deadline to close the deal as they felt a lot of “uncertainty”.

A source said that while a break up fee clause was discussed between the two parties--effective for both--it was not eventually incorporated in the contract. The deal was announced late August in 2021, but even after more than a year the permissions required have not come.

“How many deals do you know which would have taken around one and a half years to complete--if the extension was accepted? And that also there is no certainty. As it is a listed entity it is not in the interest of the shareholders ” said the source.

He said even if the contract included a clause for compensation (it did not), in that case too it would have not been relevant as the deal was automatically cancelled by Prosus after the deadline of September 30 deadline and not before that.

Prosus declined to comment on specific issues; BillDesk has not not respond to 'Business Standard' yet.

Analysts said that one reason for the deal cancellation is the meltdown of the financial technology (fintech) business globally. It has seen valuations as well as business performance declining. The source involved in the deal said Prosus did not have any discussions with BillDesk for renegotiating the terms

How the deal fell apart

A successful deal would have catapulted Prosus amongst the top investors in India, hitting $10 billion. Without it, the company’s total investments in the country are at $6.3 billion. These investments include a 10 per cent stake in Byju’s, 33 per cent stake in Swiggy, 13 per cent in education technology company Eruditus, 14 per cent in Meesho, 13 per cent in Pharmeasy, 11 per cent in DeHaat and other companies.

The current valuation of Prosus’s shares in these companies is $7.58 billion, according to analysts. People in the know say that despite the BillDesk deal cancellation, India will continue to be one of Prosus’s top markets and it has not lost faith in fintech.

It all began in 30 August 2021 when Prosus announced the acquisition of digital payment provider BillDesk for US $ 4.7 billion by PayU-the largest acquisition deal in the digital space after Flipkart (by Walmart) in the country.

The terms of the deal were simple, say sources : the acquisition would be completed by February next year and the two players had their work cut out. While PayU would get clearance from the Competition Commission of India for the deal, BillDesk was tasked with getting the required regulatory clearances from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Thirdly, there were some minor requirements (not divulged) agreed upon with BillDesk which they had to complete before the deal was closed.

The story took a twist in February 2022, as neither party was able to get clearances and there was a need for extension. Sources involved in the deal say that after discussions it was decided to extend the deal till 30th September.

The CCI had rejected the first filing by PayU, the Dutch-listed company’s Indian subsidiary, because of inadequate information. PayU had to go for a revised filing in April, but even this did not past muster and in July it was asked to answer as to why an investigation should not be done on the case-which could mean modifications to ensure that it is not anti competitive. However the final clearance came in September 5 and the commission approved the acquisition of 100 per cent equity share capital of BillDesk by PayU.

However BillDesk which was to get the RBI clearances needed more time beyond 30th September. Clearly Prosus was not willing to wait any more. After all PayU’s expansion plans which it had charted out with the acquisition was on pause for over a year.