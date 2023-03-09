'The Great Indian Taste' is back: Reliance relaunches Campa Cola

Newly floated fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) flagship Reliance Consumer Products (RCP) has relaunched the 50-year-old iconic beverage brand Campa and will sell it in general trade after it was pushed out of the market in the late 1990s by competition.

After it bought the brand in August last year, reportedly for Rs 22 crore from Pure Drinks, larger stock-keeping units of the cola were placed at its supermarkets and hypermarkets.

“The Campa portfolio will initially include Campa Cola, Campa Lemon, and Campa Orange in the sparkling beverage category,” the company said in its release.

Reliance is launching Campa at a price point of Rs 10 for 200 millilitre (ml), Rs 20 for 500 ml, Rs 30 for 600 ml, Rs 40 for 1 litre, and Rs 80 for 2 litre.

Compared to competition in the aerated beverage space, which includes Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, it has priced its product lower. Coca-Cola has a 250 ml polyethylene terephthalate bottle which retails at Rs 20.

“RCP’s roll-out of its cold beverage portfolio across the country, starting with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, is aligned with the company’s vision of offering value and choice to Indian consumers through high-quality products at affordable price points,” the company said in its release.

According to sources, the company is also expected to advertise Campa Cola heavily during the Indian Premier League.

“By presenting Campa in its new avatar, we hope to inspire consumers across generations to embrace this truly iconic brand and trigger a new excitement in the beverage segment. While older family members will have fond memories of the original Campa and cherish the nostalgia associated with the brand, younger consumers will love the crisp, refreshing taste,” a spokesperson for RCP said in the release.

The company added, “With a rapidly evolving Indian market throwing up more consumption occasions, we are truly excited to bring Campa back, which is yet another bold step forward for our expanding our FMCG business.”

The consumer arm of Reliance Industries announced its foray into the sector last year in August and has added brands like Sosyo Hajoori, a confectionery range from Lotus Chocolate, Sri Lanka’s biscuit brand Maliban, as well as daily essentials under its brands, including Independence and Good Life, among others.