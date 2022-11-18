Reliance Jio rolls out 'True 5G' network service in Delhi-NCR

Telecom major Reliance Jio said on Friday that it has become the first and currently the only operator to provide “True-5G” services across Delhi-NCR.

Jio, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms Ltd, said it is rolling out its advanced 5G network at a rapid pace, covering major parts of the National Capital Region, including all important localities such as hospitals, universities, government buildings, malls, markets and other such high footfall areas.

“Covering majority of the national capital and NCR is a matter of pride for us. Jio is expanding its True 5G reach at a rapid pace and has already rolled out a large portion of the planned True-5G network in this area,” a Jio spokesperson said in a statement.

“It is the only operator to be present across the entire Delhi-NCR region with True-5G services,” the spokesperson said, adding that this “transformational” technology can bring exponential benefit to every citizen.

Jio has developed its 5G network on standalone technology, which has zero dependencies on its existing 4G network.

Earlier this week, Reliance Jio said it will bring cover most of Kolkata under its 5G services by December this year and the work will be completed by June 2023. The high-speed data services will be soon launched in Siliguri, the second city in West Bengal where the company will offer its 5G services.

Airtel earlier announced the launch of its 5G services in Kolkata and Siliguri.

Both these telecom majors launched their 5G services in October.

Initially, a number of 5G-enabled smartphones did not support their network. Smartphone manufacturers are now rolling out software updates to support the 5G services.