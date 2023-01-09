RS Sodhi resigns as MD of Amul, COO Jayen Mehta to be interim MD

Amul's managing director (MD) R S Sodhi was relieved from his post on Monday with immediate effect. He was given an extension over the past four years. The charge will now be handled by COO Jayen Mehta.

The decision was taken by Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Board, which operates the Amul brand, at a board meeting. Sodhi was at the helm of the company for the past 13 years.

"I was on extension. The board has accepted my resignation," Sodhi said.