Sebi approval not needed for buying NDTV shares: Adani Enterprises
Topics NDTV case | NDTV | Adani Enterprises
The Adani group on Friday said that news broadcaster NDTV does not need the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) approval to transfer the shares of its promoter entity, RRPR Holdings, to VCPL.
In a letter to the stock exchange, Adani Enterprises said VCPL does not agree with RRPR Holdings that prior written approval from Sebi is required for allotment of shares to VCPL on exercise of warrants.
It said on August 23, the amount of Rs 1,99,00,000, being the amount payable for the 19,90,000 equity shares of RRPR pursuant to exercise of warrants, has been paid by VCPL and received by RRPR. Any subsequent attempt by RRPR to return the money received or the original warrant certificate shall have no legal effect on the exercise of warrants by VCPL, which has been completed.
Adani Enterprises said the contentions raised by RRPR Holdings in a letter to VCPL are baseless, legally untenable and devoid of merit. “RRPR is therefore bound to immediately perform its obligation and allot the equity shares as specified in the Warrant Exercise Notice,” Adani said.
The Adani group was reacting to a stock-exchange filing made by NDTV on Thursday that said the capital market regulator, Sebi, in November 2020 had banned its promoters for two years from buying or selling shares.
Adani Enterprises said VCPL expressed surprise at the stand taken by NDTV in its letter from which it appears that NDTV has adopted the stand taken by RRPR (a promoter shareholder of NDTV). VCPL also informed NDTV that it has separately responded to RRPR on the said allegations.
VCPL, the proposed acquirer of NDTV, and AMG Media Networks and Adani Enterprises, had made an open offer on Tuesday for NDTV under the Sebi (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel