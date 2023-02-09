Shriram Life profit grows multi-fold to Rs 31 crore for Dec quarter
Topics Shriram Life Insurance | Q3 results
Shriram Life Insurance Company (SLIC) on Thursday posted a multi-fold jump in net profit at Rs 31 crore for the third quarter of FY'23.
The company had earned a profit of Rs 1.8 crore in the same quarter a year ago, SLIC said in a statement.
During the quarter, the company's gross premium rose 12 per cent to Rs 665 crore, while the number of individual policies written increased by 10 per cent.
The company has received approval for facial authentication for eKYC from UIDAI for new policies, which will help onboard new customers with ease, it added.
Policyholders of Shriram Life can complete their KYC via OTP, facial recognition, biometric and iris identification.
Shriram Life is currently the ninth-largest insurer in the country in terms of number of regular premium policies sold.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onSHRIRAM LIFE INSURANCEQ3 RESULTSCOMPANIESRESULTS