Subscribers leave Disney+ Hotstar; paid user base falls 6% in Dec quarter

Disney Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar, the India streaming service owned and operated by The Walt Disney Company (Disney), reported a six per cent drop in its paid user base for the October-December period, its biggest decline to date.

The fall comes after two warnings by the company that Hotstar’s paid subscriber base would drop as it won’t have streaming rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the 2023-27 media cycle. Hotstar’s paid subscriber base stood at 57.5 million for October-December, Disney said, from 61.3 million in the July-September period.

Disney follows an October-to-September accounting year. The last time the company reported a fall was in July-September of 2021, when the service lost 1.6 million subscribers to touch 43.3 million paid users. That year IPL was suspended in May due to the second wave of the Covid-19.

While Hotstar is available in select Southeast Asian markets such as Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, India remains its primary market, accounting for most of its subscribers.

Disney’s CEO Bob Iger, who returned from retirement to head the company in November 2022, said on Thursday that streaming was his “No 1 priority”.

“I have been watching this very carefully. Streaming allows customers to sign up and pay a nominal amount for as little as one single title and then cancel their subscription. That is tremendous change,” he said during an investor call.

Hotstar accounts for over a third of Disney+' total paid subscriber base, which was at 161.8 million for the December quarter, sector experts said. But this was lower than the 164.2 million total paid subscribers registered by Disney+ in the September quarter, implying a drop of 2.4 million users at an overall level, the first-ever decline reported by Disney+ since its launch over three years ago.

After being suspended for the pandemic, IPL matches resumed on September 19, 2021 and concluded on October 15, 2021. The resumption of the IPL saw a sharp increase of 2.6 million subscribers for Hotstar in the October-December 2021 period resulting in a paid user base of 45.9 million, Disney had disclosed then.

In August 2022, Disney said that it was lowering the subscriber target to 80 million from 100 million for Disney+ Hotstar after losing the IPL streaming rights to Viacom18 for the 2023-27 cycle.

The company said it hoped to reach the 80-million-mark for Disney+ Hotstar by the end of fiscal 2024, by which time its overall paid user base for Disney+ would be in the region of 215-245 million. This was lower than the 230-260 million paid subscriber base projected earlier by the company.

Layoffs, cost cuts

Disney’s December quarter results come amid a restructuring at the company. It plans to cut $5.5 billion in costs and lay off around 7,000 employees or about 3.6 per cent of its global workforce. The company did not specify whether this would include India during its investor call on Thursday.

The cost reductions include about $3 billion in non-sports related content and $2.5 billion in non-content related costs, of which $1 billion is already underway, Iger said during the earnings call.

Disney will now be restructured into three divisions: Disney Entertainment for its film, television and streaming businesses; a standalone ESPN unit that will include ESPN and ESPN+; and a Parks, Experiences and Products unit.

"We must return creativity to the center of the company, increase accountability, improve results and ensure the quality of our content and experiences," Iger said.