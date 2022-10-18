Tata Motors bags order for 200 e-buses; to be deployed in Jammu, Srinagar
Tata Motors on Tuesday said it has received an order for 200 electric buses which will be deployed in Jammu and Srinagar.
The Mumbai-based auto major has won the tender of 200 electric buses floated by Jammu Smart City Ltd, it said in a statement.
The automaker will supply 150 units of 9-metre and 50 units of 12-metre Starbus electric buses, it added.
As part of the contract, Tata Motors will operate and maintain the buses for a period of 12 years.
"Sustainable public transport is the need of the hour, and we are delighted that Tata Motors has got the opportunity to serve the commuters in Jammu & Kashmir," Tata Motors Smart City Mobility Solutions CEO and MD Asim Mukhopadhyay said.
Since 2019, Tata Motors' 40 electric buses have been plying in Jammu and Kashmir along with a cumulative supply of 715 electric buses across multiple cities in India.
