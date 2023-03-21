Tata Power Renewable Energy to set up 200 MW solar project in Maharashtra

Tata Power logo

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) on Tuesday said it has received a letter of award from MSEDCL to set up a 200 MW solar project in Solapur, Maharashtra.

The letter of award has been received from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

The project will be commissioned within 18 months from the PPA (Power Purchase Agreement) execution date. The project was awarded through competitive bidding, followed by a reverse e-auction, TPREL said in a statement.

The installation will reduce around 432.94 million kg of CO2 emissions annually and will be one of the most substantial solar PV projects.

"We have a current countrywide portfolio of more than 6.5 GW (gigawatt). This project will further strengthen our position as a leader in providing clean and reliable power in the state for years to come," Ashish Khanna, CEO of TPREL, said.

TPREL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power.