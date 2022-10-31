Tata Trusts CEO N Srinath retires, new chief to be announced soon

N Srinath, CEO of Tata Trusts, will be retiring on his superannuation. A new CEO of the Tata trusts will be announced soon.

Before taking over as Tata Trusts CEO, Srinath led Tata Teleservices, which had made huge losses due to various reasons. Apart from repaying bank debt worth close to Rs 46,000 crore, the company bought back NTT Docomo's stake in Tata Indicom for $1.2 billion. The firm still owes Rs 20,000 crore to the Indian government as AGR (adjusted gross revenue) dues.

One of the first tasks of current Tata group chairman N Chandrasekharan in 2017 was to sell off consumer wireless telephone business to Bharti Airtel for free. Srinath was then shifted to Tata Trusts.

Srinath joined Tata Administrative Services in 1986 and held leadership positions in different Tata Companies in the ICT sector. He has also served as the CEO & MD of Tata Internet Services, Tata Communications (formerly VSNL) and Tata Teleservices.