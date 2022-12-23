Technopark sees boost in IT export revenue; Kerala CM praises performance

India's first Information Technology park, Technopark Trivandrum | Photo: ANI

Kerala's information technology hub Technopark has achieved a growth of Rs 1,274 crore in its IT export revenue compared to the last financial year, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Technopark achieved an export revenue of Rs 9,775 crore in FY 2021-22, which is 15 per cent higher than the previous year.

Last financial year (FY 20-21), Technopark's export revenue was Rs 8,501 crore, he said.

In addition, the recognition by the Government of India for filing GST accurately and CRISIL (Credit Rating Information Service of India) rated A+/Stable till June 2023 were also remarkable achievements, the Chief Minister said.

Vijayan, in a Facebook post on Thursday, said the IT hub is soaring to new heights and its achievements were the result of various schemes implemented by the LDF government to ensure the growth of IT parks in the southern state.

"During the last one and half years, Technopark allotted office spaces to 78 companies covering an IT built up area of 2,68,301 sq. ft," he said.

This year alone, during the period from April-Novermber 2022, new office spaces were allocated to 37 IT/ITeS companies at Technopark in a total IT built-up area of 1,91,703 sq ft, the CM detailed in his post.

At present, Technopark is home to 70,000 employees, hosts 470 companies with a total IT work area of 10.6 million sq ft.

Snehil Kumar Singh, CEO, Kerala IT Parks, said the role of Technopark in Kerala's IT export has been profound and it has been increasing every year.

The new companies and new construction have been fuelling the development of Technopark, he said.

"The development activities supported by the government, the impeccable service standards of Technopark, are indeed an asset towards progress. Technopark is looking at new horizons of growth and diversifying its product offerings so as to attract more companies and investments in the state," the IAS officer added.