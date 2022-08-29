Telecom, energy sectors see sharpest earnings cut after Q1
Topics telecom sector | energy sector | Q1 results
The April-June quarter of 2022-23’s (FY23’s) earnings season has wrapped up. Subsequently, the benchmark Nifty has seen only a marginal cut in its FY23 and 2023-24 (FY24) earnings estimate, but telecommunications (telecom) and oil and gas sectors have seen sharp cuts.
The April-June quarter of 2022-23’s (FY23’s) earnings season has wrapped up. Subsequently, the benchmark Nifty has seen only a marginal cut in its FY23 and 2023-24 (FY24) earnings estimate, but telecommunications (telecom) and oil and gas sectors have seen sharp cuts.
The Nifty earnings per share (EPS) is estimated to grow 9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 785 in FY23, against an earlier expectation of 13 per cent growth to Rs 820.
Meanwhile, FY24 earnings estimates are revised downwards, marginally from Rs 935 to Rs 925.
The FY23 EPS for telecom stocks has been revised downwards by 27 per cent, while that of oil and gas has been cut by 18.2 per cent. With the exception of these two sectors, most other sectors have seen single-digit cuts in earnings.
The FY23 EPS for the automotive sector has been revised upwards by 28 per cent, underpinned by pick-up in two-wheeler demand and an improved outlook for passenger vehicles.
“A major disappointment came in from the oil and gas sector wherein marketing margins came in lower than estimated. However, capital goods, metal and mining, and the pharmaceutical space surprised on the positive side,” says a note by ICICI Direct.
The brokerage believes that the cut in earnings can be offset by a slight rerating of the Nifty Index by virtue of a thaw in commodity prices, consequent positive impact on inflation, and resultant modest rate hike.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST 1799 A YEAR.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Complete access to the E-paper.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel