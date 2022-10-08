The luxury hotel rates in India lag other markets, says Accor CEO

French hospitality major Accor expanded its luxury footprint in India on Friday with the signing of Fairmont Udaipur with Keystone Resort. Set to open in 2024, the upper upscale brand is expected to be the go-to destination for the big fatIndian weddings and corporate off-sites. MarkWillis, CEO India, Middle East, Africa and Turkey tells Shally Seth Mohile evan as most of Accor’s brands in India have surpassed the pre-pandemic years in terms of average daily rates, India still needs to catch up with other markets in terms of the rates the hotels command. He also touches upon the expansion plans.Edited excerpts...

How is the overall region (Middle East, Africa, Turkey, India) you oversee performed in the post pandemic period?

Every area I cover has outperformed 2019 by some margin and as a whole we are 30 per cent over 2019 with the exception ofAfrica. We have a very heavy portfolio in French speaking Africa that has recovered well. The Sub-African region is the only one that has been very slow.The pandemic hit that area really late and subsequently it is recovering late. You mentioned that India as a market still lags behind other countries with regards to average daily rates (ADRs), what do you think is the reason? It’s an anomaly. There is no specific reason. Somebit of it is historical—the way you start with a rate. Here, there is an apprehension to be aggressive with the rate. Mumbai and Delhi are in the same league as NewYork, Hong Kong, London and Paris still the rates they command are behind by at least 30-40 percent. The rate in the luxury segment here is $150-$180 while inLondon it is $400-450—that’s a big difference.This is something we are looking to change.

I am encouraging the team here to push up the rates across the country as the demand is pretty strong.

How do you plan to make the most of the up-trading trend seen across categories in most consumer sectors in India?

In the post pandemic world, people are valuing theirtime a lot more than before. When they are away with friends and families, they want to make the most of it. In the luxury segment you have affluent individuals who want more experience. The response to Raffles (Accor’s upper upscale brand) from our guests has been amazing and a reflection of that. We have 23 hotels in the pipeline and that says it all. We will continue to grow the presence of the brands we have here –be itPullman, Novotel, Movenpick Ibis, Raffles or Fairmont. We have some two to three projects (for upper upscale brands) on the table that we are close to finalising. With six more properties in the pipeline set to open next year, Accor is focused on providing guests with an unparalleled and diverse offering across India.

Why is it that compared to most of the international and domestic hotel operators,Accor has been very slow in its expansion in India?

If I look at Accor and the way we have approached business here, it’s a country with a lot of opportunity. But you need to take a measured approach. Building a hotel after investing millions of dollars and signing up with an operator which doesn’t meet the owner's expectations because the location is not correct or you have chosen a wrong brand is not acceptable. While (as a hotel operator) I will still collect my management fee but the owner will not be happy. We are very careful on all these parameters—whether it’s revenue, location of profitability. Does that impact the pace of signing hotels? Yes. Am I happy with this approach? Absolutely.

What’s the likely impact of the geo political headwinds and recessionary trends seen in some of the markets?

There’s a lot of negativity around but despite that I don’t see an impact. The recession is here but it’s not diminishing travel or desire to travel or spend time with friends or family. The UK is really impacted by the geopolitical tension but the hospitality sector hasn’t been impacted so far.