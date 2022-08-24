Top headlines:Nitish wins trust vote; DreamFolks IPO sails through on Day 1
Topics Nitish Kumar | Bihar | Narendra Modi
Nitish Kumar wins Bihar trust vote after BJP lawmakers walk out of assembly
The newly-formed 'Mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar on Wednesday comfortably won the motion of confidence amid a walkout staged by MLAs of the BJP -- which has been stripped of power as a result of the recent political upheaval in the state.
Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari ordered a headcount upon a request by Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, the parliamentary affairs minister, who said that though a voice vote had clearly showed support of the majority, the count would leave no room for any confusion. Read more
Adani Green's 2,021% debt-equity ratio is second-worst in Asia: Report
Adani Green Energy Ltd., one of the seven listed units of Gautam Adani’s ports-to-renewables empire, has seen its debt-to-equity ratio balloon to the second-highest in Asia, raising alarm over whether the billionaire’s aggressive expansion plans has over-leveraged his businesses.
The Gujarat-based company’s debt-to-equity ratio of 2,021% is only behind China’s Datang Huayin Electric Power Co., which has a ratio of 2,452%, among 892 listed companies in Asia, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Read more
DreamFolks' IPO sails through on Day 1, retail portion booked 5.4x
The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of airport service aggregator platform DreamFolks Services got fully subscribed within hours of opening for subscription on Wednesday.
The IPO received bids for 1,03,46,872 shares against 94,83,302 shares on offer, translating into 1.09 times subscription, according to data available with the NSE till 1348 hours. Read more
Govt making investments on six fronts to strengthen healthcare services: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, while inaugurating Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Mohali, laid down the six fronts on which the Central government is making "record investments" to strengthen the healthcare services in the country.
Addressing on the occasion, PM Modi said, "The healthcare services are being strengthened on six fronts. The first front is encouraging prevention healthcare. The second one is opening small and modern hospitals. The third front is opening big institutes of medical colleges and research. The fourth front is increasing the number of doctors and paramedical staff in the country. The fifth one is to make medicines available to patients at cheap rates and affordable medical equipment. The sixth is lessening the patients' problems using technology. The Centre is making record investments in these six fronts." Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel