Triveni Glass to invest Rs 1,000 cr in Andhra Pradesh for solar glass plant

Triveni Glass Ltd will invest Rs 1,000 crore to set up a 840 metric tonnes per day capacity solar glass manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh, the government said on Monday

Photo: Bloomberg

Triveni Glass Ltd will invest Rs 1,000 crore to set up a 840 metric tonnes per day capacity solar glass manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh, the government said on Monday.

The glassmaker will set up the plant at Pangidi in East Godavari district, which will create 2,000 jobs.

Triveni Glass managing director Varun Gupta met Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy today and deliberated on investments in the southern state, which is on the cusp of holding Global Investors' Summit in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4, an official statement said.

Reddy promised full cooperation to Triveni Glass and told Gupta that the State offers good human resources and other facilities, it said.


First Published: Mon,February 27 2023 23:22 IST
