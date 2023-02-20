Twitter handed pink slips to more people from sales team last week: Report

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Twitter laid off employees from its sales team on Friday, a report by The Information said. The number of job cuts is unknown, but the microblogging platform has around 800 employees in the sales and marketing teams.

The impact of the new job cuts in India is yet unknown. Last year, the company fired 90 per cent of its total staff of 200 employees. Globally, the company has laid off around 3,500 employees since Elon Musk took over the platform in October in a $44 billion deal.

Recently, the company also shut down its offices in Delhi and Mumbai and asked the staff to work from home. "There were hardly a few people [at Delhi building], and since December, it has not been used. No one has stepped in from the building since the past few months," a building official told Business Standard earlier this month.

"As far as I know, the company has discontinued (the office space) since December. They were working remotely since the pandemic, but we haven't had any contact with them for a few months now," another person said.

Globally, the company faces several lawsuits over unpaid rent at its San Francisco headquarters and British offices. According to reports, Twitter is facing a lawsuit over allegations it failed to pay rent for its head office. Meanwhile, the owner of its premises in central London said it's taking the company to court over rental debt.

Musk's cost-cutting strategy for Twitter also has included gutting the company's workforce and auctioning off memorabilia and fancy office furniture.

Moreover, he is also trying to find a new CEO for the company.

"I think I need to stabilize the organization and make sure it's in a financially healthy place," he said earlier this year.