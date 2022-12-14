United Airlines places largest 787 Dreamliner order in Boeing's history

Boeing announced that United Airlines has ordered 100 787 airplanes, with the option to purchase 100 more

Topics  United Airlines | Boeing | Airplanes

Boeing announced that United Airlines has ordered 100 787 airplanes, with the option to purchase 100 more.

The deal is the largest 787 Dreamliner order in Boeing's history, reports Xinhua news agency.

United Airlines is also purchasing 100 737 MAX jets, exercising 44 existing options and placing 56 new orders.

The airline's current orders for Boeing jets have surpassed 530, including more than 430 737 MAX airplanes.

"With this investment in its future fleet, the 737 MAX and 787 will help United accelerate its fleet modernization and global growth strategy," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

--IANS

ksk/

 


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on United Airlines

First Published: Wed,December 14 2022 14:40 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

UNITED AIRLINESBOEINGAIRPLANESINDIAN AIRLINESCOMPANIESNEWS

Prev » Certain people used BSNL as 'cash cow' during UPA rule: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Next » Coal India's 7 projects to be developed by MDOs for import reduction

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]