upGrad-backed Harappa launches in US, to upskill 55,000 managers in 3 yrs

upGrad-backed edtech firm Harappa has launched its services in the US market and plans to scale up its operations there. Harappa aims to upskill 55,000 people through its programmes on learning, application, experience and coaching. The US corporate learning market is pegged at $150 billion, compared to the $5 billion market for industry-led learning in India.

Pramath Raj Sinha and Shreyasi Singh, Founders of Harappa, referred to a few reports and said that 82 per cent of American workers across 10 industries want to quit their jobs because of bad managers, while 44 per cent managers feel they are unprepared for their jobs.

“These numbers, along with the opportunity for greater representation of women in leadership roles, point to an alarming crisis looming all over the US—one that needs to be addressed now,” said Pramath Raj Sinha and Shreyasi Singh. “We are confident we will deliver a transformative experience to our US clients and help them build a robust pool of managers for the future.”

Harappa’s programmes cater to various categories of managers. These include Leap (for aspiring women managers), Rise (for seasoned women managers), Grow (for first-time managers) and Soar (for mid-level managers). The programmes have been developed to meet the challenges facing all US workplaces today.

In July this year, Ronnie Screwvala-led edtech unicorn upGrad acquired online learning institution Harappa Education for Rs 300 crore. Harappa has more than 250,000 learners across over 200 companies, and a fast-expanding programme suite across managerial, leadership and diversity skilling,

“Job-linked upskilling is the future of lifelong learning for working professionals at every stage,” said Screwvala, co-founder and chairperson, upGrad. “Our programmes will make the right connection across the US.”

Harappa has partnered with California-based Enliven Advisory, which worked with America’s largest companies, and top universities to lead Harappa’s outreach in the US.

“We’re energised to see how Harappa is reimagining leadership development with Thrive Programmes,” said Gary Milrood, co-founder, Enliven Advisory. “Their unique ability to deliver engaging and impactful learning pathways at scale is a game changer for organisations.”

Belying the funding winter in the edtech world, upGrad recently managed to raise $210 million from marquee investors and family offices. The funding raised this year helped upGrad fuel its M&A strategy. This August, it acquired Exampur, one of India’s largest test-prep providers for government jobs, in a deal valued at Rs 125 crore. In May, upGrad acquired Insofe, one of the top data science institutes, for $33 million. It is in negotiations to acquire various companies in markets such as the US and Southeast Asia.