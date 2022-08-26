Vistara assures 'corrective measure' in response to Irfan Pathan's allegations.

Vistara has assured of "coercive measures" against allegations made by cricketer Irfan Pathan that he and his family had an unpleasant experience with the airline while travelling from Mumbai to Dubai.

In a tweet on Thursday evening, the airline said they have made a note of the incident and will "take all corrective measures as required".

Sharing his experience in the micro-blogging platform on Wednesday, the cricketer said: "Today, I was travelling to Dubai from Mumbai by Vistara Flight UK-201. At the check-in counter, I had a very bad experience, Vistara was involuntarily downgrading my ticket class which was a confirmed booking.

"I was made to wait one and half an hour at the counter for a resolution. Along with me, my wife, my eight month old in fact and five years old child also had to go through this.

"The ground staff were rude and giving various excuses. In fact, couple of passengers also had to go through the same experience. I don't understand why they oversold the flight and how is this even approved by the management? I would request the concerned authorities to take immediate action on these incidents so that no one has to go through the same experience as I did."

--IANS

