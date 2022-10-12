VVDN signs deal to make Intel products for telecom, networking in India

Photo: Bloomberg

Intel signed on Wednesday a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with original design manufacturer VVDN Technologies, which will design, develop, and manufacture Intel-based products for telecom, networking, cloud and 5G in India. Some days ago Intel had denied reports of opening a manufacturing facility in India.

VVDN, which is based in Gurgaon, caters to global customers to develop products for 5G, networking and Wi-Fi, vision, Internet of Things, cloud, and apps. It has six manufacturing plants in Manesar, near Gurugram, and plans to invest Rs 500 crore over the next three years to expand its production capacity with a new plant in Tamil Nadu.

The collaboration with Intel will cover business, technical and go-to-market engagement models within India and globally. The companies will also work together to define product roadmap, build new ecosystem alliances and work on joint go-to-market strategies for Intel-based products in alignment with market needs.

“At Intel, we feel strongly about India’s tremendous promise for impactful technology innovation. India has made incredible progress in electronics component making and chip designing and we are excited about the opportunities that the Government of India’s Make in India program is creating for the local technology ecosystem," said Steve Long, corporate vice president--sales, marketing and communications group and general manager of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region at Intel.

The Indian government has a production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme offering financial incentives to boost domestic manufacturing and make it more resilient to supply chain disruptions. After launching the scheme for mobile phone manufacturing, it was extended to IT hardware, telecom and networking. VVDN is an approved beneficiary under the PLI scheme.

“VVDN is strongly committed to technology innovation and support customers with our strong engineering and manufacturing capabilities on the new age technologies. We are very excited to collaborate with Intel. Getting early access to the new technologies from Intel as well as support on the local supply chain, VVDN will exemplify its positioning to be able to help our customers accelerate their next gen innovative solution development and manufacturing," said Puneet Agarwal, chief executive officer and co-founder, VVDN Technologies.