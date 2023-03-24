Wardwizard starts operations of in-house lithium-ion battery assembly line

Representative Image

Electric vehicle maker Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility has commenced operations of its in-house lithium-ion battery assembly line with a capacity of 1 GWh, the company said on Friday.

The company has accomplished the target of rolling out the first batch of assembled battery packs recently from this unit, it said.

Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility in May last year announced its plan to set up a Lithium-ion cells manufacturing facility in Gujarat.

Aiming to strengthen the battery infrastructure in India, the company also had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Singapore-based renewable energy management consulting firm, Sunkonnect.

The facility is part of the phase-1 development of the electric vehicle ancillary cluster at Vadodara in Gujarat, the company said.

It also said that the company further plans to expand its R&D operations and production of electronic components in the EV Ancillary cluster.

"As we are observing rising demand for EVs, quality and safety are of utmost priority, and with our in-house battery assembly line, Wardwizard is a step closer to contributing to the Evolution," said Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director of Wardwizard Innovations Mobility Ltd.

This step will further make EVs more affordable than before, he said.

"We are actively working on scaling the capacity of our battery assembly and starting the manufacturing of other components, including chassis, motors, and steel parts, as well as lithium-ion cells, in the near future," he added.