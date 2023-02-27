Wipro announces new global business line model to meet client priorities

Photo: Shutterstock

Wipro Ltd on Monday announced four strategic global business lines as it looks to deepen alignment with clients' evolving business needs and tap emerging opportunities in high-growth segments of the market.

The new model sharpens focus on strategic growth areas of cloud, enterprise technology and business transformation, engineering, and consulting, Wipro said in a release.

The changes will be effective from April 1, 2023.

"Wipro Limited today announced four strategic global business lines to deepen alignment to clients' evolving business needs and capitalise on emerging opportunities in high-growth segments of the market," the company said.

Wipro Managing Director and CEO Thierry Delaporte said the company is now doubling down on its strategic bets to take growth to its next phase.

"Our transformation journey over the past three years has yielded outstanding growth for our business. So much that we have outgrown the two-business line model that we had set at the beginning of our journey," Delaporte observed.

According to him, the new model will accelerate speed-to-market, streamline decision making, and allow the company to channel investments more effectively and efficiently.

The model underscores the company's continued pivot toward strategic bet areas and its focus on leveraging the power of 'One Wipro' to deliver on clients' entire spectrum of business and technology transformation goals.

Giving details of the new global business line model, the company said Wipro FullStride Cloud will bring together the entire suite of cloud capabilities under a fully-integrated, full stack offering.

Jo Debecker, who currently leads Wipro's Cloud Infrastructure Services, will lead this business, and assume the title of Global Head of Wipro FullStride Cloud.

Wipro Enterprise Futuring will offer clients forward-looking solutions for large scale enterprise transformation. This business line will entail intelligent insights and data, application platforms, digital operations, and cybersecurity.

Nagendra Bandaru, currently the head of Wipro's iCORE business, will become the Global Head of Wipro Enterprise Futuring.

He will focus on elevating Wipro's traditional enterprise transformation and operations business by leveraging advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality, as well as reimagined and highly automated customer and employee experiences.

Wipro Engineering Edge, launched in 2022 to advance Wipro's position as global engineering services leader, will become a standalone business line, the release said adding Harmeet Chauhan, who currently leads Wipro Engineering, will become the Global Head of Wipro Engineering Edge.

He will focus on scaling and strengthening Wipro's engineering prowess, with expansion of capabilities and offerings in technologies, such as Cloud, 5G, Industry 4.0, IoT (Internet of Things), Silicon Design, Embedded Systems, Data and AI Platforms, among others.

Wipro Consulting will align Capco, Designit, and the company's Domain and Consulting business under a single banner.

Lance Levy, CEO of Capco, and Philippe Dintrans, Global Head of Wipro Domain and Consulting, will continue to lead their businesses in their respective industries, under the leadership of Delaporte.

"Bringing Designit under this Global Business Lines, led by Nicolas Parmaksizian, CEO of Designit, will lead to new opportunities to embed experience innovation capabilities into a broader universe of consulting engagements," the company said.