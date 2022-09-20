Working for 2 firms at same time goes against trust: Kris Gopalakrishnan

Kris Gopalakrishnan, Infosys, co-founder

Working for more than one company at the same time doesn’t build trust and "new generations" must realise this, said Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of Infosys and its former CEO, joining a IT industry debate on the ethics of moonlighting.

Infosys, India’s second-largest IT services company, Wipro chairman Rishad Premji, and IBM India managing director Sandip Patel have criticised the practice in recent weeks.

“I am unable to understand where the new generations comes [sic] from. Importantly, if you want to give your 100 per cent to the task that you have been given then you need to be fully committed. If you want to build trust, you should be working for one organization. How can you work for 2-3 companies at the same time,” Gopalakrishnan told 'Business Standard' on Tuesday at the sidelines of the Global Fintech Fest at Mumbai.

“Maybe you can work in an organization and work for a cause like an NGO or a charity.”

Gopalakrishnan cited his example to say, “Till the time I stepped down from Infosys, I was not on board, I was not investing in any other company nor was I working for any another company. I am unable to understand where the new generations come from.”

Moonlighting made headlines after food delivery firm Swiggy said in early August that it would allow employees to work on external projects for money or pro bono.

Infosys, India’s second-largest IT services company, in September sent an email to its employees titled “No Double Lives” and said “…dual employment is not permitted as per the Employee Handbook and the Code of Conduct”.

The email said that the rule disallowing moonlighting is mentioned in offer letters and the company’s consent is important. “The consent may be given subject to any terms and conditions that the company may think fit and may be withdrawn at any time at the discretion of the company.”

Wipro’s Premji, in a Twitter post on August 20, called moonlighting “cheating”.

Patel, director of IBM India, said his company’s job contracts disallow moonlighting.