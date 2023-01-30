Manu Kumar Jain exits Xiaomi group after 9 years long association: Details

Former Xiaomi India head, Manu Kumar Jain

Manu Kumar Jain, Global VP of Xiaomi and former head of Xiaomi India, has parted ways with the Xiaomi group after nine years of association. Jain posted on social media to announce his departure, adding that he would be taking a break before returning to the Indian startup scene with "another fulfilling challenge." Change is the only constant in life! Last 9 years, I’m lucky to have received so much love that it makes this goodbye so difficult. Thank you all. The end of a journey also marks the beginning of a new one, full of exciting opportunities. Hello to a new adventure! — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) January 30, 2023

“After nine years, I am moving on from the Xiaomi Group. I feel confident that now is the right time, as we have strong leadership teams across the world,” Jain wrote announcing his exit.

Jain, who co-founded Jabong, was one of the earliest employees of Xiaomi India. He wrote in his farewell post,

“We started as a one-person startup, working from a small little office. We were the smallest amongst the hundreds of smartphone brands, that too with limited resources and no prior relevant industry experience. But due to the efforts of a fantastic team, we were able to build one of the most loved brands in the country.”

Under Jain, Xiaomi has been the top smartphone brand in India since 2017, with investment from the Tata Group. The company has also been a catalyst for Make in India with 100 per cent of its smartphones and TVs being manufactured locally, Jain said.

In his farewell post, Jain announced that he will be taking some time-off, before taking up his next professional challenge. “I am a builder at heart and would love to build something new, ideally in a new industry. I am proud of having been a small part of the ever growing startup community, twice. I hope to return to it with another fulfilling challenge,” he wrote.