ZEE Ent signs licensing pact with Disney Star for ICC Men's TV rights
Topics Zee Entertainment | ICC
ZEE Entertainment and Disney Star on Tuesday said they signed a strategic licensing agreement for exclusive TV rights of ICC Men’s cricket tournaments.
As part of the agreement, Disney Star will license the television broadcasting rights of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Men’s and Under 19 (U-19) global events for a period of four years (2024-2027) for an undisclosed amount to ZEE.
Disney Star will continue to be the exclusive home for streaming of all ICC tournaments through its digital platform - Disney+ Hotstar. ICC has in-principle approved this arrangement
This association enables ZEE to be the exclusive television host of ICC tournaments, including the Men’s T20 World Cup (2024, 2026), Champions Trophy (2025), and One Day International World Cup (2027) along with key U-19 tournaments.
Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said: "This is a first-of-its-kind partnership in the Indian media & entertainment landscape, and this association with Disney Star reflects our sharp, strategic vision for the sports business in India. As a one-stop television destination for ICC men's cricket events until 2027, ZEE will leverage the strength of its network to offer a compelling experience for its viewers and a great return on investment for its advertisers. Long-term profitability and value-generation continue to be our areas of focus across the business, and we will always evaluate all the necessary steps that will enable us to make sports a compelling value proposition for the company."
Disney Star had last week retained the rights to telecast International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments till 2027 for $3 billion.
The network won the closed-loop bid process after beating rivals.
The deal includes both digital and television rights for men's and women's ICC tournaments. It is a big plus for Disney Star, which had lost the digital rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the 2023-27 cycle to Viacom18 in June.
Disney Star had retained the television rights of the IPL for Rs 23,575 crore, whereas the digital rights were picked up by Viacom18 for Rs 20,500 crore.
The extension of the ICC rights adds to the company's portfolio of cricket properties, which include the television rights for Indian Premier League (2023-27), digital rights to Cricket Australia (2024-31), BCCI broadcast rights through the 2024 and Cricket South Africa (end of 2023-24 season).
In addition to cricket, Disney Star also offers Pro Kabbadi League, Indian Super League and various international rights, including the Wimbledon Championships and the English Premier League.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onZEE ENTERTAINMENTICCCOMPANIESNEWS