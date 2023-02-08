1.6 million youths trained so far under Skill Development Mission in UP

UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Aiming to ensure citizens' progress, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is imparting skills to youth on a large scale to prepare them as skilled manpower for suitable placements in these industrial units.

According to an official statement, the government's aim to provide skills to the people is resulting in the training of a total of 16.50 lakh youth in various trades over the last six years of the Yogi government under the Skill Development Mission.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is encouraging the youth for startups.

"Even before the UP Global Investors Summit- 2023, the Yogi government has succeeded in bringing investment proposals worth lakhs of crores of rupees from both within the country and abroad. The government is now focusing on ensuring that there will be no shortage of skilled labour in the state when large-scale industries are established in the coming years," the statement said.

The government has so far provided employment to 2.61 crore people through employment fairs under the Skill Development Mission in Uttar Pradesh, as per the statement.

The government has also got more than 4.62 lakh youth employed.

"Under the Chief Minister's Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, more than 38,000 youths of the state were connected with industries and other establishments for their training," the statement said.

The work is also underway to upgrade 150 ITI's in the state with the help of Tata and equip them with state-of-the-art facilities for professional training, it said.