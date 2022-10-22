1 mn youth to be appointed in coming months: Vaishnaw on Rojgar Mela launch

Photo: ANI

Ahead of the launch of the 'Rojgar Mela', Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said 10 lakh youth will be appointed in different departments of the central governmnet in the coming months through the recruitment drive.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand over 75,000 appointment letters to youth at 50 locations across the country. Combining all Ministries of Centre, 75,000 appointment letters will be given today and 10 lakh appointment letters in coming months," Vaishnaw told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 'Rojgar Mela', a recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel, through video conferencing today. During the ceremony, appointment letters will be handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees, a statement from Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Prime Minister will also address these appointees on the occasion.

The PMO statement said this will be a significant step forward towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of the Prime Minister to providing job opportunities for the youth and ensuring the welfare of citizens.

"As per the directions of the Prime Minister, all Ministries and Departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in Mission Mode," the statement said. The new recruits from across the country will join 38 Ministries/Departments of the Government of India.

"The appointees will join the government at various levels viz Group - A, Group - B (Gazetted), Group - B (Non-Gazetted) and Group - C. The posts on which appointments are being made include Central Armed Force Personnel, Sub Inspector, Constable, LDC, Steno, PA, Income Tax Inspectors, MTS, among others," the PMO statement said.

These recruitments are being done in mission mode by Ministries and Departments either by themselves or through recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC, and Railway Recruitment Board.

"For expeditious recruitment, selection processes have been simplified and made tech-enabled," the statement added.