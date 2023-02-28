10 yrs post-retirement, a life-size statue of Sachin Tendulkar at Wankhede

Representational

A decade after his retirement, there is news about plans to install a life-size statue of Sachin Tendulkar inside the iconic Wankhede stadium where he played his last game for India, according to a report in The Indian Express.

Officials concerned with the development said that the statue will be unveiled on April 23. It will be the legend's 50th birthday. There is speculation that if everything does not work out well, the inauguration of the statue may be delayed until the 50-over World Cup planned later this year.

"It will be the first statue in Wankhede Stadium, we will decide where it will be placed," Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) President Amol Kale told the newspaper.

"He (Tendulkar) is a Bharat Ratna and everyone knows what he has done for cricket. As he turns 50, it will be a small token of appreciation from the MCA. I spoke to him three weeks ago and his consent was received," Kale was quoted as saying in the report.

Tendulkar already has a stand named after him at Wankhede Stadium. Apart from Sachin, MCA has also honoured former Indian Captain Sunil Gavaskar with a corporate box and batsman Dilip Vengsarkar with a stand.

Life-size statues of cricketers inside stadiums are rare in the country.

However, there are wax statues of several players with stands named after them in their respective state associations. Also, many former cricketers have their statues at Madame Tussauds in London, the report added.

One of the most remarkable statues is that of Shane Warne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Having looked at it, Warne had said, "It’s a great honour, it’s a bit weird seeing yourself up there but I’m very proud," Warne had said at its unveiling in 2011. "It’s 300 kilos, that statue! it’s pretty life-like for when I played!"

Tendulkar played 200 Test matches, 463 one-day internationals, and one T20 for India. His record of most centuries (100) and most runs in international cricket (34,357) still stands tall and unbroken.