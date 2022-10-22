15 dead in Rewa after bus collides with truck; Chauhan apprises Adityanath

Photo: ANI/Representative

The number of people killed in the road mishap in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district in which a passenger bus collided with a truck has gone up to 15, police said on Saturday. At least 40 people have been injured in the accident.

The accident took place between 10:30 pm to 11 pm on Friday when the bus with about 100 people on board, headed to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh from Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh, collided with a truck trolley in the Suhagi Pahari area.

Navneet Bhasin, Rewa Superintendent of Police, said most of the passengers on the bus were residents of Uttar Pradesh

"Of the 40 injured, 25 have been admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa where one person succumbed to his injuries. The death toll has increased to 15," said Rewa SP Bhasin.

Rewa District Collector Manoj Pushp said: "it seems that the trolley truck had an accident with a truck in front of it and when the driver applied brakes, the bus behind it rammed into it. Rescue operations were conducted and the injured have been sent to the hospital."

According to the Collector rescue operations were completed last night and police, administration and local people are present at the site.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed grief over the loss of lives.

Chief Minister spoke to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on phone this morning and apprised him of the incident, according to CMO.

Chouhan informed Adityanath that the road accident happened late in the night and after getting information about the incident, senior officials including the Collector SP of Rewa district reached the spot and the district administration conducted a rescue operation throughout the night.

"The mortal remains of the passengers who died in the accident are still being kept in the morgue. Along with this, the people who are safe or less injured have been sent to Prayagraj through two buses at night after giving them first aid. Those passengers who are seriously injured are being treated free of cost at Rewa Medical College. Rewa district administration is ensuring all necessary arrangements for the rituals of the injured and the dead, including treatment," the CMO statement added.

Madhya Pradesh minister Vishvas Sarang said" We have received the information that the bus was going from Hyderabad possibly to Gorakhpur met with an accident in Rewa in MP. The administration has been instructed to carry out all rescue operations. They have been instructed to take all necessary measures."

The state's Home Minister Narottam Mishra also condoled the loss of lives in the mishap.

"The untimely demise of many people in the painful road accident in Rewa is extremely sad and painful. May God give place to the departed souls at his feet," he said in a tweet.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took to Twitter to express his condolences.

"The untimely demise of many people in a painful road accident in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh is extremely sad. May God give peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured," Biral tweeted.