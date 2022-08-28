2.2 mn Delhi transport applications processed since faceless service launch

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

The Delhi transport department has processed nearly 22 lakh online applications since the launch of its faceless services over a year ago, officials said on Saturday.

Transport-related services were moved to the faceless mode to provide an opportunity to citizens to avail them from the comfort of their homes, they said. It was launched on August 11 last year following a trial that began on February 19.

As many as 45 services are available on the faceless mode.

Since the start of trial, nearly 22 lakhs applications have been processed by the transport department.

These include approximately 7.5 lakh applications for registration certificate and permit related services, 6 lakh applications for driving license related services, 3.5 lakh applications for e-learning licence services and nearly 4.6 lakh registration certifications that have been issued at dealer's end.

In August last year, Delhi became the first state in the country to move to fully faceless service equipped with e-sign and Aadhaar-based authentication, according to a statement.

Delhi also became the first state to provide facility for e-learners licence test through AI-based facial recognition.

In a bid to make vehicle registration hassle-free, the registration certificate issuance process was also simplified by making it directly available with dealers selling vehicles to citizens.

With this facility, vehicle owners can now directly get the RC from the dealers during the purchase of their vehicle. The project is currently under pilot stage, and it will soon be launched, they said.

To ensure seamless processing of faceless applications, the transport department has set up a back-end office at the Sarai Kale Khan and Dwarka Sector 10 RTOs for processing of driving licence and vehicle-related services respectively, they added.

"Faceless services have been truly a revolution in transportation. The sheer number of citizens availing the services within just one year of its launch speak about the popularity and efficacy of these services. Realising its benefits, many states have also started adopting similar kind of technology for its transportation services," Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.