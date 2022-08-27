274 mn people will need humanitarian assistance, protection in 2022: PMNCH
Topics Coronavirus | Climate Change
About 274 million people will need humanitarian assistance and protection in 2022, a significant increase from 235 million people a year ago, which was already the highest figure in decades, according to the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn & Child Health (PMNCH).
Conflict, climate change and COVID-19 combine to create a breeding ground for sexual and gender-based violence against vulnerable women, children and adolescents worldwide, including in South Asia, said the PMNCH, which is said to be the world's largest alliance for women's, children's and adolescents' health and well-being.
In 2022, about 274 million people will need humanitarian assistance and protection. This number is a significant increase from 235 million people a year ago, which was already the highest figure in decades, it said in a statement.
"While global estimates show that nearly one-third of ever-partnered women and girls aged 1549 has experienced physical and/or sexual violence in their lifetime, the threat of SGBV is elevated in humanitarian contexts. The risk and scope of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) is accordingly being exacerbated by the unprecedented number of compounding crises the world is experiencing from COVID-19 to climate change to conflict, it said.
Yet, the statement noted, less than one per cent of global humanitarian funding is spent on protection from SGBV. There is, therefore, urgent need for targeted action and interventions to prevent and manage sexual and gender-based violence in humanitarian contexts, which overwhelmingly targets women, children and adolescents.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onCORONAVIRUSCLIMATE CHANGECURRENT AFFAIRSNATIONAL