41 trains to remain cancelled till Mar 3 in Lucknow Division, says official

As many as 41 trains under the Lucknow Division of the Railways will remain cancelled till March 3, according to an official release.

Topics  Rail Trains | Lucknow | Indian Railway

Source: Indian Railways Twitter grab

As many as 41 trains under the Lucknow Division of the Railways will remain cancelled till March 3, according to an official release.

Nearly 24 other trains will be diverted while some others would be rescheduled.

The decision has been taken due to the non-interlocking works underway on the Daliganj-Badshahnagar-Gomti Nagar-Malhaur route and also the yard remodelling work at Malhour under the North Eastern Railway (NER).

In the release, NER chief public relations officer Deepak Kumar stated that the following order will be in effect until March 3, or until the work is completed.

"Some trains will remain completely cancelled till March 3, while others will be cancelled on specific days," added the CPRO.

Lucknow-Patliputra Express, Delhi-Azamgarh Express are Lucknow-Gorakhpur Express are among those that have been cancelled till March 3.

--IANS

amita/ksk/


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on Rail Trains

First Published: Tue,February 21 2023 10:36 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

RAIL TRAINSLUCKNOWINDIAN RAILWAYCURRENT AFFAIRSNEWS

Prev » Delhi records minimum temperature of 16.1 degrees C, 5 notches above normal

Next » NIA raids 70 locations linked to Bishnoi, Bawana, other gangsters

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]