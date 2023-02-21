41 trains to remain cancelled till Mar 3 in Lucknow Division, says official

Source: Indian Railways Twitter grab

As many as 41 trains under the Lucknow Division of the Railways will remain cancelled till March 3, according to an official release.

Nearly 24 other trains will be diverted while some others would be rescheduled.

The decision has been taken due to the non-interlocking works underway on the Daliganj-Badshahnagar-Gomti Nagar-Malhaur route and also the yard remodelling work at Malhour under the North Eastern Railway (NER).

In the release, NER chief public relations officer Deepak Kumar stated that the following order will be in effect until March 3, or until the work is completed.

"Some trains will remain completely cancelled till March 3, while others will be cancelled on specific days," added the CPRO.

Lucknow-Patliputra Express, Delhi-Azamgarh Express are Lucknow-Gorakhpur Express are among those that have been cancelled till March 3.

