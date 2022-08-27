Adityanath orders officials to initiate drive against illegal drug mafia

UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday instructed officials to initiate an intensive drive against illegal drug trade.

Adityanath issued the directions while chairing a meeting through a video link of senior police and administrative officials to review the law and order situation and other matters.

"Raids should be conducted against those indulging in illegal drug trade, and if there is any laxity, then accountability will be fixed. The fight against the drug mafia will assume the shape of a mass movement," he said.

The Chief Minister said that those indulging in illegal drug trade will be identified at the police station level.

Stressing on robust facilities in the border areas, he directed the officials to facilitate construction of hospitals and markets there in PPP mode.

The CM said owing to rising water level in Yamuna and Chambal rivers, normal life has been affected in 18 districts of the state, even as Ganga and Betwa were also on rise.

However, now water is receding at most of the places.

He directed officials to keep an eye on certain areas such as Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ballia, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Hamirpur, and Mirzapur.

Adityanath said that the NDRF, SDRF, PAC and emergency management teams should remain in active mode round the clock, and directed the DMs to make arrangements for boats and relief material.

The ministers who are visiting the divisions should be given information about the flood, he said.

He also said that massive vaccination of cattle should be started to save it from lumpy skin disease.