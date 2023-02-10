Admissions for EWS, children with disabilities begin in Delhi pvt schools

The registration process for admission of Economically Weaker Sections/Disadvantages Group (EWS/DG) and children with disabilities at the entry-level classes in Delhi's private schools began on Friday, Delhi government officials said.

The last date to submit online applications is February 25 and the first computerised draw of lots will be conducted on March 3.

An applicant can access the website of the Directorate of Education (DoE) (www.edudel.nic.in) and click on "EWS/DG Admission" link available on the home page for applying, the officials said.

According to the DoE, it is mandatory for the applicants to submit their Aadhaar numbers to "avoid duplicity" of the application.

The private schools (up to primary level) recognised by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have been also included in the computerised online admission system for EWS/DG category admissions at the entry level.

"Single application shall be filed by an individual applicant for online admission process. Multiple applications filed by any individual applicant shall lead to cancellation of candidature of the applicant, even after succeeding in the draw of lots for admission," a DoE circular said.

A monitoring cell has also been constituted to redress the queries and grievances pertaining to the applications. For any grievance related to the registration process, complaints or queries may be registered at the link - doepvt.delhi.gov.in or at helpline numbers 8800355192 and 9818154069 between 10 am to 5 pm from Monday to Friday, it said.

As per the DoE, all private schools have reserved 25 per cent seats for economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged group (DG) students as well as for differently-abled children.