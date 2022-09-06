Arshdeep Singh India's pride, every Indian stands with him, says BJP

Chugh also welcomed the IB Ministry's action against Wikipedia for letting Khalistani slurs pop up on Singh's page after he dropped a catch at a crucial juncture of the India-Pakistan T-20 match

Topics  BJP | Cricket | Khalistan issue

Arshdeep Singh India's pride, every Indian stands with him, says BJP.

Describing cricketer Arshdeep Singh as the "pride of India", BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday said every citizen stands with the left-arm bowler.

Chugh also welcomed the Information and Broadcasting Ministry's action against Wikipedia for letting Khalistani slurs pop up on Singh's page after he dropped a catch at a crucial juncture of the India-Pakistan T-20 match in Dubai on Sunday.

"Arshdeep is the pride of India. He is a rising star from Punjab and every Indian stands with him. Strict legal action must be taken against those posting hate remarks against him," Chugh, who is also from Punjab, said.

The bowler, however, also received support on Twitter with a campaign #IStandWithArshdeep. Leaders in Punjab, cutting across party lines, too came out in his support.


First Published: Tue,September 06 2022 15:51 IST
