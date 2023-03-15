Bajaj Pulsar NS160, NS200 launched in India: Price starts from 1.35 lacks

Bajaj has come up with an updated version of its Pulsar 'NS' naked streetfighter range in India. The latest 2023 Pulsar NS160 model is available at a price of Rs 1.35 lakh, while the Pulsar NS200 comes for Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). These updated versions of Bajaj Pulsar will cost you Rs 10,000 more than the previous ones.

What's new in Bajaj NS160 and NS200?

The new and updated versions of Bajaj NS160 and NS200 are similar to the previous versions of Bajaj Pulsar bikes. The visual difference in these new streetfighter bikes is the addition of new upside-down front forks, which is the first of its kind in the Bajaj Streetfighter lineup.

Both bikes are also equipped with mono-shock absorbers at the rear and dual-channel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) as standard features. Both the new versions have lighter wheels originally designed for the Pulsar 250s, reducing NS200's weight from 159.5 to 158 kg. The new NS160 also has lighter wheels, but has more broad tyres than the older version, increasing its weight by a kilogram, to 152 kg.

Bajaj NS160 and NS200: Engine and Gearbox

The upgrades in Bajaj NS160 and NS200 aren’t significant, but their engines are now OBD-2 compliant. The new Pulsar NS160 is powered by a 160.3cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that generates 16.9 bhp and 14.6 Nm of torque with a 5-speed manual gearbox. It is the same with NS200, except that the bike is fitted with 199.5cc powering output to 24.1 bhp and 18.74 Nm of peak torque with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160, NS200: Price in India

Check out the prices of both the updated version and the differences in the new and older prices: