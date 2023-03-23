Bengal, Rajasthan among 9 states to withdraw general consent to CBI: Centre

Nine states -- Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana and West Bengal -- have withdrawn general consent to the CBI to investigate cases, he said

Topics  CBI | Centre | West Bengal

Jitendra Singh

Nine states, including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Bengal, have withdrawn general consent to the CBI to probe cases, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

According to Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) needs the consent from the respective state government for conducting investigation in its jurisdiction, he informed the Rajya Sabha through a written reply.

In terms of the provision of Section 6 of the DSPE Act, 1946, a general consent to the CBI has been granted by state governments for investigation of specified class of offences against specified categories of persons enabling the agency to register and investigate those specified matters, said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

First Published: Thu,March 23 2023 16:31 IST
