Bihar Cricket Association cannot make amendments to its constitution: SC
The Supreme Court on Monday said the Bihar Cricket Association cannot amend its own constitution and directed it to file an affidavit explaining the mechanism it is following for its elections scheduled on September 25.
A bench of justices D Y Chandrachud and Hima Kohli asked the cricket body to clarify if it has changed the constitution of electoral college for the purpose of elections.
"You can certainly hold the election, but you cannot amend the constitution. You file a short affidavit explaining what steps you are taking. We will record your undertaking in those terms that you will not give effect to amendment for elections," the bench observed.
The top court said it would hear the matter on Friday.
The apex court was hearing a plea seeking a stay on the upcoming election of the Bihar Cricket Association.
Earlier, the top court had allowed modification of the BCCI's constitution and paved the way for its president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah to continue in office without having to serve the mandatory cooling-off period.
It had said that an office bearer can have a continuous tenure of 12 years which includes six years in state associations and six years in BCCI before the cooling-off period of three years triggers.
