Photo: Nasa

In a post on its social media handle on Instagram, Nasa shared another one of its mesmerising discoveries — The Cosmic Bubble wrap.

Describing the stunning image captured by Hubble Telescope's Wide Field Camera-3, the post read, "7,100 light-years from Earth in the constellation Cassiopeialies the Bubble Nebula- a seven-light-year-across nebula- with a star 45 times more massive than our own." Massive stars in space can also blow bubbles. The image displays one of the most famous star bubbles: The Bubble Nebula.

According to Nasa, the bubbles in space are formed by radiation and winds from massive stars, which carve out holes within surrounding dust clouds. As the material is swept away, it is thought to sometimes trigger the formation of new massive stars, which in turn, blow their own bubbles.

"The gas on the star gets so hot that it escapes into space at a speed of 4 million miles per hour (6.4 million kilometers per hour.) And when this hot "stellar wind" meets the frigidness of space, it folds and forms an outer edge. " the post read.

Dense columns of cool hydrogen gas and space dust can be seen in the upper left and the center of the photo.

Nasa's Hubble Wide Field Camera-3 displays the nebula in visible light and shows off its brilliant colours: hydrogen is green, oxygen is blue, and nitrogen is red.