Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Punyatithi: History, date, thoughts and more

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire. Born on 14th May 1965, Sambhaji was the second Chhatrapati of the Maratha Empire, ruling from 1681 to 1689. On 11th March 1689, Sambhaji Maharaj was killed by Aurangzeb after he refused to embrace Islam.

Every year people remember the stories of his bravery on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Punyatithi, which is celebrated on the 11th of March 2023, the day of his death anniversary.

The brave history of Sambhaji Maharaj

Sambhaji Maharaj lost his mother, Sai Bhonsale, when he was two years old. He was brought up by his grandmother Jijabai. In his childhood, he was also known as Chhava and Shambhu Ji Raje. He became the second king of the Maratha Kingdom after the death of his father, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. At a very early age, he mastered the art of Guerilla warfare.

On Chhatrapati Sambhaji Punyatithi, people recall his bravery and stories of his courage. He led the Maratha Army for the first time in 1672 in the battle of Kolwan against Mughals and was defeated.

Sambhaji Maharaj Punyatithi: Best Thoughts

“Pahuni Shaurya, even death bowed before you, my Shambhu became immortal for the soil of Swarajya ”

“Raje Sambhaji is a name that comes to mind when you hear the name of a hundred elephants ”

“Death also bowed to those who bowed down only one man like that and became a brave Maratha."

"The tiger calf lives like a tiger and kills like a tiger. The same tiger is Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj”

“Do not think of the enemy as weak, but do not also overestimate their strength.”

Sambhaji Maharaj Punyatithi Date

