Chhattisgarh logged 288 swine flu cases so far this year; one death
Topics Swine Flu | Chattisgarh
As many as 288 persons have tested positive for swine flu so far this year in Chhattisgarh with most of the cases reported in the last two-and-half months, health officials said on Saturday.
While one death has been reported due to the H1N1 influenza virus, eight other swine flu patients died of comorbidities, they said.
However, officially, only one fatality is treated as due to the H1N1 influenza virus.
In view of the sudden rise in swine-flu cases, Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday directed the state health secretary to hold a meeting of health officials to review the situation and make necessary arrangements, they said.
A total of 288 patients have been tested positive for swine flu till Friday since January 1 in the state. As of Friday, there were 74 actives cases and these patients are admitted in different hospitals, said Dr Subhash Mishra, Director of state's Epidemic Control.
A 46-year-old man from Raipur died due to the H1N1 virus last month, while eight more swine flu patients died due to comorbidities, he said.
Raipur district is leading the tally where so far 168 cases have been reported followed by 32 in Durg, 14 in Bilaspur, 11 in Rajnandgaon, 9 in Raigarh, and Balodabazar and Dhamtari with eight cases each.
Six cases were recorded each in Bastar and Mahasamund, four in Janjgir-Champa, three each in Kanker and Gariyaband, while two cases were reported each from Dantewada, Mungeli, Sarguja, Bemetara, and one each from Balod, Kawardha, Jashpur, Koriya, Surajpur, Balrampur, Sukma and Bijapur.
With a sudden spike in the cases in the last two months, the chief minister directed the health secretary to immediately chair a meeting with officials to review the situation and take preventive measures, officials added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onSWINE FLUCHATTISGARHCURRENT AFFAIRSNATIONAL