CM Mann orders probe into Chandigarh University incident after protests
Topics Bhagwant Mann | Chandigarh University | Punjab
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday ordered a probe and expressed anguish over the incident at Chandigarh University following "rumours" that some objectionable videos of several female students were recorded by a woman student.
Strict action will be taken against those found guilty, he said.
Sad to hear about the unfortunate incident at Chandigarh University...our daughters are our honour...a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident...severe action will be taken against whoever is found guilty, said Mann in a tweet in Punjabi.
I am in touch with the administration, said Mann while appealing to people not to believe rumours.
Students of the private university in Punjab's Mohali held protest over "rumours" that some objectionable videos of several women students were recorded, said police.
The protest took place past midnight at the Chandigarh University campus located on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh road.
During preliminary investigation, it has come to light that a woman student, who had been apprehended, had shared her own video with someone stated to be from Himachal Pradesh whose role is also under the scanner, Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni told reporters.
He said an FIR under IPC section 354-C (voyeurism) and the IT Act has been registered and the woman student has been apprehended.
The university authorities have rejected reports that videos of several women students were made and shared on social media.
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal said those involved in the incident will get strict punishment.
"In Chandigarh University, a girl recorded objectionable videos of several girl students and made them viral. This is very serious and shameful. All the culprits involved in this will get the harshest punishment. Victim girls should keep courage. We are all with you. All should act with patience," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel