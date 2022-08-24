Congress' YouTube channel deleted; party says investigating the cause

Congress party's YouTube handle was deleted last night. The party has now asked Google to probe the matter

Topics  Congress | YouTube | YouTube channel

Congress party YouTube account

The official YouTube handle of Indian National Congress was deleted on Tuesday night. The party says it is investigating the reasons and is working to restore the channel as soon as possible. The party took on Twitter to inform about the same on Wednesday.

The party's channel, which had 2 million plus subscribers, posted press conference videos of its leaders, mostly.

“Hi, our YouTube channel – ‘Indian National Congress has been deleted. We are fixing it and have been in touch with Google/YouTube teams,” Congress tweeted. 

“We are investigating what caused this – a technical glitch or sabotage. Hope to be back soon. Team INC Social Media,” the post added.


Read our full coverage on Congress

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed,August 24 2022 17:28 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

CONGRESSYOUTUBEYOUTUBE CHANNELYOUTUBE INDIAYOUTUBE VIDEOSPARTYINDIAN NATIONAL CONGRESSNATIONALIST CONGRESS PARTYONLINE VIDEOGOOGLESOCIAL MEDIACURRENT AFFAIRSNEWS

Prev » Faridabad: Healthcare, spirituality closely linked in India, says PM Modi

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]