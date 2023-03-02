Crisis in multilateralism affecting developing nations most: PM at G20 meet

Photo: ANI Twitter

Multilateralism is in crisis today and the failure of the global architecture of governance is affecting developing countries the most, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his address to the first foreign ministers’ meeting of G20 nations in 2023.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the knock-on effects of conflict and anxieties over a looming debt crisis have made the current G20 meet a consequential one.

"The architecture of global governance created after the Second World War was to serve two functions: First, to prevent future wars by balancing competing interests; and second, to foster international cooperation on issues of common interests," Modi said in a recorded message to the G20 ministers who are meeting in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister drew attention to the experience of the last few years, and said the financial crisis, climate change, pandemic and wars clearly show that global governance had failed in both its mandates.

He added that the tragic consequences of this failure are being faced mostly by the developing countries, and the world is at risk of rescinding on sustainable development after years of progress.

The Prime Minister also noted that many developing countries are struggling with unsustainable debt while trying to ensure food and energy security for their people. He added that it is developing countries that are most affected by global warming caused by rich countries.

Modi also pointed out how global supply chains have broken down during times of stress and turmoil.

Focus on Global South

Arguing that no group can claim global leadership without listening to those most affected by its decisions, the Prime Minister said India has tried to give a voice to the Global South at the G20.

The Prime Minister underlined that today’s meeting was taking place at a time of deep global divisions and as a meeting of foreign ministers, it was only natural for the discussions to be affected by the geo-political tensions of the day.

“We all have our positions and our perspectives on how these tensions should be resolved,” the Prime Minister said. He emphasised that as the leading economies of the world, the responsibility towards those who are not in this room lay with the G20 nations.

"The world looks upon the G20 to ease the challenges of growth, development, economic resilience, disaster resilience, financial stability, transnational crime, corruption, terrorism, and food and energy security,” Modi said, noting that G20 has the capacity to build consensus and deliver concrete results in all these areas.

All eyes on Russia, US diplomats

While India has held over a dozen G20 meetings so far, this is the first time all foreign ministers have gathered. The outcome is set to establish a path towards the final G20 leaders’ summit in September.

On Thursday, the ministers would attend two discussion sessions. The first one would focus on strengthening multilateralism and the need for reforms, food and energy security, and development cooperation. The second would include discussions on counterterrorism, global skill mapping and talent pool, and humanitarian disaster and disaster relief.

All eyes will be on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, both of whom are participating at the meeting. Acrimony between the Western nations and Russia had led to Lavrov walking out of foreign minister’s meeting in Bali, Indonesia last year.