Data story: India adds 2,112 new Covid cases; active tally at 24,043

India on October 22 reported a decrease of 994 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 24,043. The country is forty-seventh among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On October 22, it added 2,112 cases to take its total caseload to 44,640,748. And, with 4 new fatalities, including three more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 528,957, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 290,752 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on October 21, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,195,388,326. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,087,748 — or 98.76 per cent of the total caseload — with 3,102 new cured cases being reported on October 21.