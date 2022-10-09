Data story: India adds 2,696 new Covid cases; active tally at 28,593

Photo: Bloomberg

India on October 9 reported a decrease of 658 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 28,593. The country is forty-sixth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On October 9, it added 2,696 cases to take its total caseload to 44,612,013. And, with 21 new fatalities, including 16 more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 528,799, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 473,682 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on October 8, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,189,788,104. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,054,621 — or 98.75 per cent of the total caseload — with 3,333 new cured cases being reported on October 9.