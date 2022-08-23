Data story: India logs 8,586 new Covid cases; 80,352 infections in 7 days

India on August 22 reported a decrease of 1,142 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 96,506. The country is twenty-third among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On August 23, it added 8,586 cases to take its total caseload to 44,357,546. And, with 48 new fatalities, including six more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 527,416, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.With 2,925,342 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on August 22, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,103,165,703. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,733,624 — or 98.59 per cent of the total caseload — with 9,680 new cured cases being reported on August 23.

