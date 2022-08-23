Data story: India logs 8,586 new Covid cases; 80,352 infections in 7 days
Topics Coronavirus | ICMR | Covid-19 XE Variant
India on August 22 reported a decrease of 1,142 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 96,506. The country is twenty-third among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On August 23, it added 8,586 cases to take its total caseload to 44,357,546. And, with 48 new fatalities, including six more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 527,416, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.With 2,925,342 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on August 22, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,103,165,703. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,733,624 — or 98.59 per cent of the total caseload — with 9,680 new cured cases being reported on August 23.
- India has added 80,352 cases in the past 7 days.
- India has so far administered 2,103,165,703 vaccine doses.
- The count of active cases across India on August 22 saw a decrease of 1,142, compared with 2,231 on August 22.
- With 9,680 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.59%, while the fatality rate at 1.19%.
- India’s new daily closed cases stand at 9,728— 48 deaths and 9,680 recoveries.
- India on August 22 conducted 391,281 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 883,116,790.
- The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8085566), Kerala (6745310), Karnataka (4042099), Tamil Nadu (3563913), and Andhra Pradesh (2335966).
- The five states with the most active cases are Punjab (16457), Maharashtra (11725), Karnataka (10541), Kerala (7860), and Tamil Nadu (5842).
- The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148196), Kerala (70719), Karnataka (40216), Tamil Nadu (38033), and Delhi (26427).
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel