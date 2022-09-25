Data story: India records 4,777 new Covid cases; 23 deaths in 24 hrs

India on September 25 reported a decrease of 442 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 43,994. The country is thirty-fifth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On September 25, it added 4,777 cases to take its total caseload to 44,568,114. And, with 23 new fatalities, including 11 more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 528,510, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,563,151 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on September 24, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,175,667,942. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,995,610 — or 98.72 per cent of the total caseload — with 5,196 new cured cases being reported on September 25.